The Hofstra Pride (7-6, 0-0 CAA) will host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4, 0-0 CAA) after victories in three straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hofstra vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Charleston (SC) vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Hofstra has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

Pride games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.

Charleston (SC) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Charleston (SC), based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (69th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (128th).

The Cougars have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of Charleston (SC) winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

