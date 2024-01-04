Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt), at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Information

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK

Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Stat Comparison

Texas State Rank Texas State AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 284th 70 Points Scored 80.6 64th 129th 68.8 Points Allowed 79.5 339th 221st 35.8 Rebounds 43.8 10th 61st 10.9 Off. Rebounds 12.9 11th 356th 4.3 3pt Made 7.9 146th 250th 12.5 Assists 15.2 91st 195th 11.9 Turnovers 12.6 249th

