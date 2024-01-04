Chase Center is where the Denver Nuggets (24-11) and Golden State Warriors (16-17) will match up on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Michael Porter Jr. and Stephen Curry are players to watch for the Nuggets and Warriors, respectively.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets were victorious in their previous game against the Hornets, 111-93, on Monday. Jamal Murray led the way with 25 points, and also had three rebounds and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 25 3 7 2 1 5 Michael Porter Jr. 22 8 1 0 0 4 Reggie Jackson 15 4 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Warriors' Last Game

The Warriors were victorious in their previous game versus the Magic, 121-115, on Tuesday. Curry was their top scorer with 36 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 36 2 6 4 1 4 Jonathan Kuminga 19 6 4 0 2 1 Klay Thompson 15 3 2 0 1 3

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 25.7 points, 12.3 boards and 9.1 assists per game, making 55.9% of shots from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Porter averages 16.3 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers for the season are 13.4 points, 3.3 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Reggie Jackson is putting up 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Murray averages 19.7 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch Jokic, Curry and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 27.6 points, 4.4 boards and 4.6 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the field and 41% from 3-point range, with 4.7 triples per game (first in NBA).

Klay Thompson's averages on the season are 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 42% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 treys per contest (ninth in league).

Chris Paul averages 9 points, 3.7 boards and 7.3 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Dario Saric's averages for the season are 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

The Warriors get 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Jonathan Kuminga.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic DEN 22.2 11.4 8.2 1.1 0.9 0.8 Stephen Curry GS 24.3 2.9 5 0.9 0.8 4 Jamal Murray DEN 21 4.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.7 Klay Thompson GS 19.4 3.1 2.4 0.8 0.3 4.2 Michael Porter Jr. DEN 14.7 6.4 1.1 0.3 0.9 2.8 Brandin Podziemski GS 10.9 6.4 4.3 1.8 0.3 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.