SEC squads are on Thursday's college basketball schedule for nine games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks squaring off against the Florida Gators.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Arkansas Razorbacks at Kentucky Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SEC Network + Texas A&M Aggies at Georgia Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SEC Network + Ole Miss Rebels at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SEC Network + South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina Gamecocks at Florida Gators 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at Mississippi State Bulldogs 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SEC Network + Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 - Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SECN (Live stream on Fubo) Missouri Tigers at LSU Tigers 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 SECN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow SEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!