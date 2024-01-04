How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), who have won 12 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
click here to take a look at our score picks!
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.
- South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
- Florida is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 90.9 points.
- The 79.8 points per game the Gators score are 30 more points than the Gamecocks allow (49.8).
- When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.
- When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.
- The Gators are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (28.3%).
- The Gamecocks make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 99-29
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 93-62
|Stroh Center
|12/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 73-36
|Minges Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/7/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
