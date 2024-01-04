The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), who have won 12 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network
South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.
  • South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
  • Florida is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 90.9 points.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Gators score are 30 more points than the Gamecocks allow (49.8).
  • When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.
  • When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.
  • The Gators are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (28.3%).
  • The Gamecocks make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Leaders

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG%
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
  • Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
  • Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%

South Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Presbyterian W 99-29 Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Bowling Green W 93-62 Stroh Center
12/30/2023 @ East Carolina W 73-36 Minges Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
1/7/2024 Mississippi State - Colonial Life Arena
1/11/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

