The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), who have won 12 straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.

South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

Florida is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 90.9 points.

The 79.8 points per game the Gators score are 30 more points than the Gamecocks allow (49.8).

When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.

When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.

The Gators are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (28.3%).

The Gamecocks make 51.8% of their shots from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG%

13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.7 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.8 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)

8.9 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.6 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 52.7 FG%

