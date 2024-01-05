Aiken County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Aiken County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Aiken High School at North Augusta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: North Augusta, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strom Thurmond High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.