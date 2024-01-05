In Aiken County, South Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Aiken High School at North Augusta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: North Augusta, SC

North Augusta, SC Conference: 4A - Region 5

4A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Strom Thurmond High School at Midland Valley High School