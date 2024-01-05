Brandon Miller and his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 1, Miller posted 15 points in a 111-93 loss against the Nuggets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Miller, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.9 15.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.3 PRA -- 20.9 20.9 PR -- 18.7 18.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.5



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Bulls

Miller is responsible for attempting 12.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

Miller is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Miller's Hornets average 101.2 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 99.4 possessions per contest.

The Bulls are the ninth-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 112.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the league.

The Bulls allow 27.4 assists per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bulls are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Brandon Miller vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 39 12 6 4 3 1 1

