Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Burns' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

Burns has a goal in six games this season through 38 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in 14 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Burns has an assist in 11 of 38 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Burns goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 38 Games 4 20 Points 3 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

