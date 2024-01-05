Can we count on Brett Pesce finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of 30 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

Pesce averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Rangers 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 6-1 12/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:50 Away W 3-2 12/28/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:53 Home W 5-3 12/27/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/23/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 5-4 12/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 2-1 SO 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:15 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.