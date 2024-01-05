Charleston County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Charleston County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dorchester High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Summerville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaufort High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
