Friday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-5) and the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-3) matching up at Corbett Sports Center (on January 5) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-64 victory for N.C. A&T.

The Cougars' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 74-50 victory against Radford.

Charleston (SC) vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, Charleston (SC) 64

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Cougars beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on the road on December 2 by a score of 84-83.

The Aggies have tied for the 75th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 202) on December 2

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 260) on December 11

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 301) on December 21

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 315) on November 17

84-64 at home over South Carolina State (No. 343) on December 19

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 15.9 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

15.9 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2.9 STL, 36.4 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Taryn Barbot: 14.2 PTS, 3.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69)

14.2 PTS, 3.3 STL, 37.0 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (26-for-69) Jada Logan: 13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

13.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

15.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61) Anika McGarity: 7.6 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.4 3PT% (9-for-55)

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +202 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.3 per contest to rank 162nd in college basketball.

The Cougars score 91.0 points per game at home, and 70.4 away.

Charleston (SC) concedes 53.3 points per game at home, and 75.2 away.

