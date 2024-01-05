Desmond Bane and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Bane posted 22 points and eight assists in a 116-111 loss versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll examine Bane's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.5 23.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.2 PRA -- 34.2 33 PR -- 29 27.8 3PM 3.5 3.4 3.4



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Lakers

Bane is responsible for taking 20.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 25.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.4 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 12th in possessions per game with 103. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.4 possessions per contest.

The Lakers allow 114.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have allowed 44.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 27.1 assists per contest.

Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Desmond Bane vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 27 15 1 5 2 0 0

