Edgefield County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Edgefield County, South Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgefield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Wardlaw Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Johnston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strom Thurmond High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.