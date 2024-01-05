How to Watch FA Cup Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today's FA Cup lineup includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Tottenham Hotspur squaring off against Burnley.
Watch your favorite team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
FA Cup Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Fulham vs Rotherham United
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with FA Cup action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
