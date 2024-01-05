Georgetown County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Georgetown County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Georgetown County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgetown High School at Kingstree High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Kingstree, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
