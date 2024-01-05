The Chicago Bulls (15-21) take the court against the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bulls and Hornets.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Charlotte is 6-11 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at eighth.

The Hornets' 110 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 112.1 the Bulls give up.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Charlotte is 7-9.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Hornets are scoring fewer points at home (109.1 per game) than on the road (110.9). But they also are allowing fewer points at home (119) than away (121.9).

In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 2.9 fewer points per game at home (119) than on the road (121.9).

This season the Hornets are collecting fewer assists at home (24.9 per game) than away (25.6).

Hornets Injuries