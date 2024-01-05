Hurricanes vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - January 5
The Carolina Hurricanes' (21-13-4) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for a Friday, January 5 game against the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|Charlie Lindgren
|G
|Out
|Upper Body
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.4 per game).
- Their +13 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 85 goals (2.4 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Washington gives up 2.9 goals per game (104 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- With a goal differential of -19, they are 27th in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
