Hurricanes vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (21-13-4) hit the road to play the Washington Capitals (18-12-6) at Capital One Arena on Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. The Hurricanes have won four straight games.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Capitals (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 20 of their 34 games when favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).
- Carolina has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 21 of 38 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|129 (6th)
|Goals
|85 (31st)
|116 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|104 (8th)
|36 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (30th)
|21 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (10th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests Carolina has gone 6-1-3 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Carolina went over in six of its past 10 games.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Hurricanes create the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 129 this season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in total goals against, allowing 3.0 goals per game (116 total) in league action.
- Their goal differential (+13) ranks them 11th in the NHL.
