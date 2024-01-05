Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Capitals on January 5, 2024
Alexander Ovechkin and Sebastian Aho are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Aho, who has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) and plays an average of 17:54 per game.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's top contributors through 38 games, with 13 goals and 14 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Rangers
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Predators
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ovechkin has recorded eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games for Washington, good for 24 points.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Jan. 3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Dylan Strome has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 13 goals and nine assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Jan. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
