Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
Should you wager on Jaccob Slavin to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- Slavin has scored in four of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.
- Slavin has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:19
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:12
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:39
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
