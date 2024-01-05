Will Jordan Martinook Score a Goal Against the Capitals on January 5?
Should you wager on Jordan Martinook to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jordan Martinook score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinook stats and insights
- Martinook has scored in two of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Martinook has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 104 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Martinook recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/30/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 5-4
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|11:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:26
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|W 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
