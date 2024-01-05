Nick Richards' Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Richards, in his most recent action, had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 111-104 win over the Kings.

We're going to break down Richards' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 8.9 10.2 Rebounds 9.5 7.2 8.3 Assists -- 0.7 1.3 PRA -- 16.8 19.8 PR -- 16.1 18.5



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Bulls

Richards is responsible for taking 4.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Richards' opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 99.4 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.2 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Bulls give up 112.1 points per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls have given up 27.4 per game, 24th in the league.

Nick Richards vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 28 6 11 0 0 3 0

