Purdue vs. Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will try to build on a six-game winning run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have taken four games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-10.5)
|155.5
|-630
|+450
Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.
- In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Illinois is 8-4-1 ATS this season.
- The Fighting Illini and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Sportsbooks rate Purdue equally compared to the computer rankings, best in the country.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Boilermakers have had the 51st-biggest change this season, improving from +1200 at the start to +900.
- Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 10%.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Fighting Illini's national championship odds are the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
- Illinois' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.
