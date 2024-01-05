South Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the South Point High School vs. York Comprehensive High School Game - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Point High School is away from home versus York Comprehensive High School at 7:45 PM ET on Friday, January 5.
South Point vs. YCHS Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Location: York, SC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other York County Games Today
TBD at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Gaston County Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Gaston Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Day School at Statesville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Statesville, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southlake Christian Academy at Gaston Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burns High School at Cherryville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Cherryville, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy at Highland School of Technology
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at East Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Holly, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
