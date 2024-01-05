Sumter County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Sumter County, South Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson Hall at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
