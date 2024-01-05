DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (15-21) will host Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (8-24) at United Center on Friday, January 5, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Total Fantasy Pts 846.0 1261.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.3 37.1 Fantasy Rank 34 -

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights

Terry Rozier & the Hornets

Rozier gives the Hornets 24.1 points, 3.8 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets have been outscored by 10.6 points per game (posting 110.0 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 120.6 per outing, 25th in NBA) and have a -337 scoring differential.

Charlotte loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 41.1 rebounds per game, 27th in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.0.

The Hornets make 11.3 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.9% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13.7 per contest their opponents make, shooting 39.7% from deep.

Charlotte has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 13.3 (13th in league).

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 boards per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

The Bulls average 109.3 points per game (28th in the league) while allowing 112.1 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a -102 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

Chicago loses the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. it collects 43.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 21st in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.7 per outing.

The Bulls connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 35.5% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 14.1 per outing their opponents make while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Chicago has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (third in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (eighth in the league).

Terry Rozier vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats

Stat Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan Plus/Minus Per Game -7.5 -4.0 Usage Percentage 28.3% 25.5% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 56.4% Total Rebound Pct 6.1% 5.8% Assist Pct 32.0% 23.2%

