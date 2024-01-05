York County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in York County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Point High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on January 5
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaffney High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.