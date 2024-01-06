The Carolina Hurricanes, Brady Skjei among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Skjei against the Blues, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brady Skjei vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Skjei has a goal in six games this year through 39 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 17 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Skjei has an assist in 14 of 39 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Skjei hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skjei Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 118 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 39 Games 2 24 Points 0 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.