Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Brendan Lemieux score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Lemieux stats and insights

Lemieux has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blues.

Lemieux has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Lemieux recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/5/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 9:37 Away W 6-2 1/2/2024 Rangers 1 0 1 8:53 Away W 6-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 5:39 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:37 Away L 3-2 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:33 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:17 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:44 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

