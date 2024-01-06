CAA squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens playing the Hofstra Pride.

CAA Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Hofstra Pride 2:00 PM ET MSG (Live stream on Fubo) Drexel Dragons at William & Mary Tribe 2:00 PM ET FloHoops UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Towson Tigers 2:00 PM ET Monumental Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Campbell Fighting Camels at Hampton Pirates 2:00 PM ET FloHoops Charleston (SC) Cougars at Stony Brook Seawolves 6:30 PM ET SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) North Carolina A&T Aggies at Elon Phoenix 7:00 PM ET FloHoops

