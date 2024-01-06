For bracketology insights around Charleston (SC) and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 2-0 NR NR 59

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Against the Liberty Flames, a top 100 team in the RPI, Charleston (SC) captured its signature win of the season on December 1, a 76-67 victory. Against Liberty, Reyne Smith led the team by putting up 31 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-61 on the road over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on January 4

89-82 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 108/RPI) on December 21

84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 138/RPI) on November 26

71-69 at home over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 6

85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 205/RPI) on December 10

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Cougars have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Charleston (SC) is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Charleston (SC) gets the 131st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Cougars have nine games remaining against teams over .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Charleston has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

