For bracketology analysis on Charleston (SC) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 2-0 NR NR 163

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC)'s best win this season came on January 5 in a 63-58 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Jenna Annecchiarico, as the top scorer in the win over N.C. A&T, put up 18 points, while Taryn Barbot was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 184/RPI) on December 2

57-45 on the road over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on January 7

74-50 at home over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on December 21

69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on December 11

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 281/RPI) on November 17

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

Charleston (SC) has the good fortune of facing the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

In terms of the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Of Charleston's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

