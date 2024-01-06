2024 NCAA Bracketology: Charleston (SC) Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis on Charleston (SC) and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.
Want to bet on Charleston (SC)'s upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Charleston (SC) ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-3
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|163
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston (SC)'s best wins
Charleston (SC)'s best win this season came on January 5 in a 63-58 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Jenna Annecchiarico, as the top scorer in the win over N.C. A&T, put up 18 points, while Taryn Barbot was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 184/RPI) on December 2
- 57-45 on the road over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on January 7
- 74-50 at home over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on December 21
- 69-58 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 266/RPI) on December 11
- 70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 281/RPI) on November 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Charleston (SC) has the good fortune of facing the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Cougars' upcoming schedule, they have 15 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.
- Of Charleston's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Charleston (SC)'s next game
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Drexel Dragons
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Charleston (SC) games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.