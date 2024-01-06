The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have given up to their opponents.

Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves sit at 203rd.

The Cougars put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves give up.

When it scores more than 71.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 9-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged on the road (79.5).

The Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) drained more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).

