How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have given up to their opponents.
- Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves sit at 203rd.
- The Cougars put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves give up.
- When it scores more than 71.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 9-2.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged on the road (79.5).
- The Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) drained more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|W 89-82
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|W 96-59
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|W 73-61
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|1/11/2024
|Elon
|-
|TD Arena
|1/13/2024
|Monmouth
|-
|TD Arena
