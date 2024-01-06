The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • The Cougars' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Seawolves have given up to their opponents.
  • Charleston (SC) is 6-0 when it shoots better than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Seawolves sit at 203rd.
  • The Cougars put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 71.6 the Seawolves give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.6 points, Charleston (SC) is 9-2.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Charleston (SC) put up 84.3 points per game last season, 4.8 more than it averaged on the road (79.5).
  • The Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game at home last season, and 69.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) drained more triples on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 89-82 TD Arena
12/29/2023 Montreat W 96-59 TD Arena
1/4/2024 @ Hofstra W 73-61 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
1/11/2024 Elon - TD Arena
1/13/2024 Monmouth - TD Arena

