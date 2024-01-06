Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (10-4, 1-0 CAA) will look to build on a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-6, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook matchup.
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|Stony Brook Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Charleston (SC) (-6.5)
|153.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Charleston (SC) (-6.5)
|152.5
|-280
|+220
Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends
- Charleston (SC) has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cougars and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
- Stony Brook has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Seawolves and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 13 times this year.
Charleston (SC) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Sportsbooks rate Charleston (SC) much higher (70th in the country) than the computer rankings do (125th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Cougars currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
- With odds of +25000, Charleston (SC) has been given a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
