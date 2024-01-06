Saturday's CAA schedule includes the Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meeting the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA) at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Stephenson-Moore: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Dean Noll: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jared Frey: 9.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Stony Brook Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 260th 71.7 Points Scored 77.1 122nd 253rd 73.8 Points Allowed 75.8 293rd 174th 36.9 Rebounds 39.2 79th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 12 25th 69th 8.8 3pt Made 9.7 31st 283rd 12 Assists 13.8 163rd 108th 10.9 Turnovers 11.1 120th

