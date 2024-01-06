Saturday's contest at Joan Perry Brock Center has the Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Longwood.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Charleston Southern 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-14.7)

Longwood (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Longwood's record against the spread so far this season is 8-5-0, and Charleston Southern's is 3-8-0. The Lancers have hit the over in eight games, while Buccaneers games have gone over four times. In the last 10 contests, Longwood is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Charleston Southern has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -74 scoring differential, falling short by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 70.1 points per game, 284th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.4 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball.

Charleston Southern loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 32.8 rebounds per game, 327th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.5.

Charleston Southern hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents.

Charleston Southern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.0 per game (203rd in college basketball) while forcing 8.9 (357th in college basketball).

