The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.1% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charleston Southern has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 338th.

The Buccaneers' 70.1 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 63 the Lancers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63 points, Charleston Southern is 4-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home Charleston Southern is scoring 80 points per game, 19.7 more than it is averaging away (60.3).

The Buccaneers give up 69.7 points per game at home, and 81.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern drains fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule