How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Gardner-Webb vs High Point (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Asheville vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers are shooting 44.5% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.1% the Lancers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charleston Southern has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.
- The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 338th.
- The Buccaneers' 70.1 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 63 the Lancers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63 points, Charleston Southern is 4-4.
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- At home Charleston Southern is scoring 80 points per game, 19.7 more than it is averaging away (60.3).
- The Buccaneers give up 69.7 points per game at home, and 81.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern drains fewer trifectas on the road (6.6 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (32.9%) than at home (39.7%) too.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|W 103-79
|The Buc Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/3/2024
|Presbyterian
|L 68-61
|The Buc Dome
|1/6/2024
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|1/13/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|The Buc Dome
