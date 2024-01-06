The Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Longwood vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Longwood Moneyline Charleston Southern Moneyline FanDuel Longwood (-15.5) 133.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing nine times.

The Buccaneers have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Longwood has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Lancers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.