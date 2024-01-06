The Longwood Lancers (12-2, 0-0 Big South) meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Game Information

Charleston Southern Players to Watch

  • Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • RJ Johnson: 17.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Daren Patrick: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • RJ Duhart: 4.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Longwood Players to Watch

  • Walyn Napper: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Johnathan Massie: 12.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 10.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Szymon Zapala: 10.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Tucker: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston Southern vs. Longwood Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
89th 79.1 Points Scored 71.8 254th
12th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.6 247th
23rd 42.0 Rebounds 33.8 289th
8th 13.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 306th
308th 5.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th
193rd 13.4 Assists 11.8 293rd
242nd 12.5 Turnovers 11.8 181st

