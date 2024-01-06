If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Citadel and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Citadel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Citadel ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 218

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel's best wins

Citadel's signature win this season came on December 19 in a 65-45 victory against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The leading scorer against Notre Dame was Elijah Morgan, who amassed 19 points with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

67-61 over North Carolina Central (No. 215/RPI) on November 21

85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on December 2

81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on November 28

62-61 over Idaho State (No. 345/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Citadel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Citadel has been handed the 267th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have four games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

Citadel has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Citadel's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs

Furman Paladins vs. Citadel Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Citadel games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.