The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to extend a 12-game winning run when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Citadel Bulldogs' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Samford Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

This season, Citadel has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.7% from the field.

The Citadel Bulldogs are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Samford Bulldogs sit at 94th.

The Citadel Bulldogs' 73.2 points per game are only 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Citadel has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.9 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

At home, Citadel averages 82.3 points per game. Away, it scores 67.

At home, the Citadel Bulldogs allow 67 points per game. On the road, they give up 67.8.

Citadel knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than away (31.8%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule