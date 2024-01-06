The Samford Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 SoCon) will try to extend a 12-game winning streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McAlister Field House as 5.5-point favorites. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.

Citadel vs. Samford Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -5.5 154.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Citadel has combined with its opponent to score more than 154.5 points only once this season.

Citadel has had an average of 139.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Citadel is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

Samford has covered the spread less often than Citadel this year, sporting an ATS record of 7-5-0, compared to the 6-4-0 mark of Citadel.

Citadel vs. Samford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 6 50% 90.1 163.3 74.9 141.4 154.3 Citadel 1 10% 73.2 163.3 66.5 141.4 137.8

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Samford Bulldogs' record against the spread in SoCon games last season was 10-9-0.

The Citadel Bulldogs score an average of 73.2 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 74.9 the Samford Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Citadel is 2-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Citadel vs. Samford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 7-5-0 5-3 7-5-0 Citadel 6-4-0 3-1 4-6-0

Citadel vs. Samford Home/Away Splits

Samford Citadel 10-0 Home Record 4-2 2-2 Away Record 2-4 5-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 98.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 7-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

