Clarendon County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Clarendon County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarendon County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School at Scott's Branch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Summerton, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.