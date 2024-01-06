Saturday's contest that pits the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Clemson. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.7)

Clemson (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson is 8-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in nine games, while Tar Heels games have gone over seven times. Over the last 10 contests, Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are giving up 71.2 per contest to rank 171st in college basketball.

Clemson wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 95th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.6 per outing.

Clemson knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 39.0% from deep (12th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game while shooting 32.5%.

The Tigers average 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 92.0 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (55th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.0 (355th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels have a +169 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.0 points per game. They're putting up 85.0 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and are giving up 72.0 per outing to rank 202nd in college basketball.

North Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It grabs 39.4 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9.

North Carolina connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

