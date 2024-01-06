Saturday's contest that pits the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) against the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Clemson. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, North Carolina is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to go under the 159.5 total.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Littlejohn Coliseum Line: Clemson -3.5

Clemson -3.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Clemson -160, North Carolina +135

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Pick ATS: North Carolina (+3.5)



North Carolina (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)



Clemson has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Carolina is 7-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Tigers are 9-3-0 and the Tar Heels are 7-5-0. The teams average 167.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball and are allowing 71.2 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

Clemson ranks 94th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Clemson makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8). It is shooting 39% from beyond the arc (12th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Tigers average 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (15th in college basketball), and allow 92 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

Clemson has committed 1.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.2 (56th in college basketball play) while forcing nine (355th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +169 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of putting up 85 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 72 per outing (201st in college basketball).

North Carolina ranks 68th in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

North Carolina has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (250th in college basketball).

