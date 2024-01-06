Saturday's contest between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at Littlejohn Coliseum has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-77, with Clemson coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.4)

Clemson (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson is 8-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. A total of nine out of the Tigers' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Tar Heels' games have gone over. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests, while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers' +144 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per outing (174th in college basketball).

Clemson prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is recording 38.5 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per outing.

Clemson knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8). It is shooting 39% from beyond the arc (13th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Tigers rank 16th in college basketball by averaging 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 236th in college basketball, allowing 92 points per 100 possessions.

Clemson has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball play) while forcing nine (356th in college basketball).

