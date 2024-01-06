The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have hit.

Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The Tigers score 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72 the Tar Heels give up.

Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Clemson has played better in home games this season, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game in away games.

Defensively the Tigers have played better in home games this season, giving up 66.2 points per game, compared to 80.3 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, Clemson has played better at home this year, making 10.2 threes per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule