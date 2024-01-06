How to Watch Clemson vs. North Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Pittsburgh vs Louisville (12:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Virginia vs NC State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Miami (FL) vs Wake Forest (2:15 PM ET | January 6)
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
- The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
- The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).
- When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Clemson Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Clemson has fared better at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game on the road.
- The Tigers allow 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 on the road.
- Clemson is making 10.2 threes per game with a 43% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Queens
|W 109-79
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Radford
|W 93-58
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 95-82
|Watsco Center
|1/6/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.