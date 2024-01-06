The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.
  • The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).
  • When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Clemson has fared better at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game on the road.
  • The Tigers allow 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 on the road.
  • Clemson is making 10.2 threes per game with a 43% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum
1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center
1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

