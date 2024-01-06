The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels allow (72).

When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Clemson has fared better at home this year, scoring 87.8 points per game, compared to 80.8 per game on the road.

The Tigers allow 66.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 80.3 on the road.

Clemson is making 10.2 threes per game with a 43% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule