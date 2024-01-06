The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) aim to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Clemson is 11-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 68th.

The Tigers put up 10.2 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up (72).

When Clemson scores more than 72 points, it is 9-2.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson puts up 87.8 points per game in home games, compared to 80.8 points per game in road games, a difference of seven points per contest.

When playing at home, the Tigers are ceding 14.1 fewer points per game (66.2) than in away games (80.3).

Clemson is making 10.2 threes per game with a 43% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule