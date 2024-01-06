The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) welcome in the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) after winning eight home games in a row. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The Tigers put up 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72 the Tar Heels allow.

Clemson is 9-2 when scoring more than 72 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 80.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Tigers are ceding 66.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are allowing 80.3.

Clemson is draining 10.2 treys per game with a 43% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.2 more threes and 4.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (10 threes per game, 38.5% three-point percentage).

